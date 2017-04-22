Boys lacrosse: Unbeaten Darien rolls past Warriors, 11-4

The Wilton High boys lacrosse team saw its early 1-0 lead vanish in no time, as the Darien Blue Wave tallied six unanswered goals on their way to an 11-4 win over the Warriors Saturday night at Fujitani Field.

Darien remains undefeated at 7-0, and improved to 4-0 in the conference.

The Warriors (5-2) will look to use this defeat as a learning lesson, and hope to face off against the Blue Wave at least one more time this season and make amends for tonight’s result.

“They have a lot of good players on the team and they made us pay for our mistakes tonight,” said Wilton senior co-captain AJ Hoffman. “We hurt ourselves with mistakes in the first half, but we came out of halftime and played them tough in the second half. Our goalie Andrew Calabrese kept us in the game with a solid effort in net. We just hope that the feeling of tonight’s loss will fuel us the next time we play them.”

Joe Murtha got things going for Wilton with a score just 1:55 into the game, giving the home team a 1-0 lead. But that was short-lived as Kevin Lindley scored the first of his four goals a minute and 10 seconds later to tie the game at 1-1.

In the span of 22 seconds, Finlay Collins netted two goals for Darien (at 5:06 and 4:44), putting the visitors ahead 3-1. The first quarter ended with Darien on top 3-1.

Two scores by Lindley and one by Riley Stewart pushed the Blue Wave lead to 6-1 with 8:53 left in the second period. Wilton finally put one in the net, as Murtha worked hard in getting by his man to make it 6-2 with 6:30 left in the period.

Darien closed out the first half with two scores, one from Brian Minicus and one by Lindley, giving Darien a 8-2 lead at the half.

Wilton missed on a golden opportunity to cut into the Darien lead with a two-man advantage late in the second period, but after a shot attempt the Blue Wave gained possession and killed off the two penalties.

The Warriors defense seemed a step slow, as the Darien offense got good looks at the net. The Blue was able set its attack starting from behind the Wilton goal. The Warriors stayed close behind the play of goalie Andrew Calabrese, who was credited with 11 saves on the night, many from close range.

The Warrior defense stiffened up after the break and held the Blue Wave scoreless in the third period. But the Wilton offense couldn’t get anything going either until less than a minute left in the period. Connor Drake found the back of the net twice in the closing minute to draw the Warriors to within four at 8-4.

The Warrior offense went cold again in the final quarter and the Blue Wave put home three more scores for the 11-4 win. Logan McGovern netted a man-advantage goal, and goals by James Solberg and Minicus rounded out the Darien scoring.

“We made some adjustments with our defense in the second half and it was 3-2 in favor of Darien in the second half,” said Wilton head coach John Wiseman. “We gave them two transition goals and made some mental mistakes in the first half. You can’t make the kind of mistakes we made against a team like Darien and expect to win. We needed to come out and show more composure in our play. I’m leaving the field tonight and I am pleased with the effort that the team put forth. There were a lot of positive takeaways from tonight’s game that we can use to build on if we play them later in the year.”