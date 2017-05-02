Psychologist and performer hosts parent presentation

Wilton Bulletin

By Wilton Bulletin on May 2, 2017

Dr. Michael ‘Mykee’ Fowlin

Dr. Michael “Mykee” Fowlin, a psychologist, performer and poet, will host a presentation for parents called You Don’t Know Me Until You Know Me in the Wilton High School Little Theater on Monday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

Fowlin aims to take his audience on an experiential journey through his You Don’t Know Me presentation by having them reexamine core precepts and using humor, performance art, poetry, storytelling, psychology, theatrical monologues and his own personal journey to create a moving experience.

To learn more about Fowlin, visit mykeefowlin.com.

