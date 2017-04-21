Real Estate Sales: April 14-20, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from April 14 through April 20, 2017.

77 Pond Road: Paul Schmitt and Michelle Schmitt, to Andrew Pia and Kimberly Pia, $660,000.

19 Lee Allen Lane: plot 4, DNA Group LLC, to Efstathios Giannoutsos and Michaele Giannoutsos, $1,850,000.

8 Lambert Common: Henry P. Hill and Carol W. Hill, to Canine Companies Inc., $550,000.

111 Chestnut Hill Road: Robert W. Mathews and Kathleen M. Williams, to Taylor L. Frank, Jolley Frank and Wendy J. Modic, $687,500.

21 Hubbard Road: unit 3, Diane E. Hibbert, to Stacey Paige Levy, $400,000.

19 Orchard Drive: Gabriel A. Marino and Fausta L. Marino, to Lawrence Raguindin and Claire Francesca Morales, $695,000.

68 Charter Oak Drive: lot 9, Eric B. Sackowtiz, to Peng Liu, $745,000.

5 East Wind Lane: unit 9, Vincent A. Balzano and Lynn H. Balzano, to Blair D. Bartlett and Alicia Q. Powers, $949,000.

162 Old Kings Highway: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to Alex Scialpi and Vanessa Pintos Scialpi, $420,000.

269 Millstone Road: lot 3, Gerald F. Quinn and Justine M. Quinn, to Steven Lorig and Meredith Lorig, $745,000.

80 Glen View: unit 80, Keriann H. McGreevy and Michael Mulcey, to Deborah L. Doeberi, $235,000.

1090 Ridgefield Road: Peoples United Bank NA, to Ellen P. Stockbridge, $675,000.