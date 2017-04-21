Statement from the chairman of the Board of Education regarding sexual assault case

Last night’s online article by the Wilton Bulletin is a dramatic and sensationalized mischaracterization of the specifics in a very troubling case given the actual court documents and information that was disclosed during the deposition process (all of which can be found online).

I would like to point out a number of important facts that were not reported:

Once suits are filed against the Town or Board of Education they are turned over to the Town’s insurance company who retains Counsel.

The insurance company’s Counsel is solely responsible for legal strategy.

Counsel’s strategy was solidified as the depositions of related and affected parties were taken.

Counsel’s strategy for the case, as detailed in the court documents found online, centers around a motion for summary judgement based on governmental immunity NOT any claim that the child somehow brought what is alleged upon herself. For the Wilton Bulletin to suggest otherwise is repugnant and misleading.

The Board of Education and Superintendent take child safety and well-being very seriously and would never put their position above that of a child.

The circumstances in this case are not clear and are very complex, making determining the facts very difficult for everyone as seen in the details in the depositions.

At most there may only be two or three people in the world who know the real facts in this case and none of those people are on the Board of Education, employed by the District or weighing in with their opinions on social media.

Our hearts and concerns go out to everyone involved and we are hopeful the legal process will result in the best possible resolution to an incredibly difficult situation for all.