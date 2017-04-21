Wilton Bulletin

Statement from the chairman of the Board of Education regarding sexual assault case

By Bruce Likly, Chairman, Board of Education on April 21, 2017 in Lead News, Opinion · 3 Comments

Last night’s online article by the Wilton Bulletin is a dramatic and sensationalized mischaracterization of the specifics in a very troubling case given the actual court documents and information that was disclosed during the deposition process (all of which can be found online).

I would like to point out a number of important facts that were not reported:

  • Once suits are filed against the Town or Board of Education they are turned over to the Town’s insurance company who retains Counsel.
  • The insurance company’s Counsel is solely responsible for legal strategy.
  • Counsel’s strategy was solidified as the depositions of related and affected parties were taken.
  • Counsel’s strategy for the case, as detailed in the court documents found online, centers around a motion for summary judgement based on governmental immunity NOT any claim that the child somehow brought what is alleged upon herself. For the Wilton Bulletin to suggest otherwise is repugnant and misleading.
  • The Board of Education and Superintendent take child safety and well-being very seriously and would never put their position above that of a child.
  • The circumstances in this case are not clear and are very complex, making determining the facts very difficult for everyone as seen in the details in the depositions.

At most there may only be two or three people in the world who know the real facts in this case and none of those people are on the Board of Education, employed by the District or weighing in with their opinions on social media.

Our hearts and concerns go out to everyone involved and we are hopeful the legal process will result in the best possible resolution to an incredibly difficult situation for all.

Bruce Likly, Chairman, Board of Education


  • FOX IN THE HENHOUSE

    So the little preschooler just happen to accuse the guy arrested months later for child pornograohy involving babies being raped? I think we can all connect the dots! What we do know is that those charged with protecting the most vulnerable children in Wilton Public Schools did not do their job. They did not vet the resume. They did not believe the child. They did not report as mandated. They did not inform the family that Eric Von Kohorn admitted taking the toilet trained child to the bathroom. No one was written up. Eric Von Kohorn continued to work with little children, some nonverbal, unchecked! Thank goodness he was arrested. Then he was touted as well liked by the schools and as just a “watcher”.His cellphone was never checked. This is what is OUTRAGEOUS. Thankfully the Wilton Bulletin reported the facts!

  • FOX IN THE HENHOUSE

    And Eric Von Kohorn lied! First saying he did not take the child to the bathroom. At a later date he admitted he did. Still allowed to work with the little children!

  • Kevin Hickey

    What a crock of BS Mr. Likly. Your Madison Avenue spin doctor expertise is now at full blast. Shame on you, the BOE, Ann Paul, the HR people who did not vet this predator and anyone else involved.

