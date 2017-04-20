Smith tops Wilton public school earners

With a $206,026 salary, representing a $3,543 increase over the previous year, Superintendent Kevin Smith is the Wilton Public School District’s top paid administrator of 2016-17.

The second-highest-paid administrator slot is tied between Assistant Superintendent Charles Smith and Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Ann Paul, both of whom have seen salary increases from $188,238 last year to $191,532 this year.

The following seven administrators make up the remainder of the top 10 list of highest-paid salaries in the school district:

Wilton High School Principal Robert O’Donnell: $178,004.

Human Resources Director Maria Coleman: $170,000.

Cider Mill Principal Jennifer Mitchell: $165,827.

Miller-Driscoll Principal Kathryn Coon: $160,000.

Middlebrook Principal Lauren Feltz: $158,993.

Interim Finance Director Dick Huot: $157,357.

Wilton High School Associate Principal Donald Schels: $151,199.

O’Donnell’s and Mitchell’s salaries reflect $7,488 and $5,224 increases, respectively, from last year, and Coleman’s reflects a $7,113 increase from last year, when she was Middlebrook’s principal.

Administrators

Administrators in the Wilton school district are contracted to either 205-day or 12-month work years, according to the Wilton Administrators and Supervisors Association contract, which expires June 30, 2020.

The special services director, assistant director of special services, and technology director each get a $250 travel allowance per month, according to the contract.

Newly hired administrators or those promoted to higher-paying administrator classifications are to be placed within the district’s set salary range, according to the contract. From there, they are to advance within the range and be paid at a salary fixed by the Board of Education that is no less than the maximum for their respective year of employment:

First year: No less than 7.5% below the maximum.

Second year: No less than 5% below the maximum.

Third year: No less than 2.5% below the maximum.

Fourth year: No less than the maximum salary.

The maximum position salaries for the 2016-17 year for administrators and supervisors hired on or after July 1, 2016, are as follows:

High school principal: $182,113.

Middle school principal: $170,890.

Elementary school principal: $166,809.

Director of special services: $166,809.

Associate high school principal: $159,157.

Technology director: $159,157.

Assistant high school principal: $154,056.

Assistant director of special services: $153,036.

Athletic director: $150,996.

Preschool director: $147,935.

Middle school dean (12-month contract): $147,425.

Assistant elementary school principal: $138,243.

Middle school dean (10-month contract): $132,631.

The maximum salaries of administrators and supervisors hired prior to July 1 follow a different schedule. According to the contract, their salaries will “increase proportionally over a four-year period such that there is no difference between their current salary and the annual ‘maximum’ salary by the start of the 2019-2020 year.”

In addition, administrators with either a Ph.D. or Ed.D. receive an annual $2,000 stipend, according to the contract.

Teachers

According to Wilton’s teacher contract, which expires June 30, 2017, teachers are required to work a minimum of eight hours a day during a “normal work year” of 187 days.

Wilton teachers could earn between $47,590 and $117,208 during the 2016-17 year, depending on their education level and number of years working for the district.

For each additional year of work, a teacher receives a new level of base pay. The Wilton School District has a maximum of eight steps for those with a bachelor’s degree, 12 steps for a master’s and up to 14 steps for Sixth-Year certificates and doctoral degrees. The salary schedule begins at Step 2.

A second-step teacher with a bachelor’s degree earned $47,590, while a ninth-step teacher with the same degree earned $69,666.

A second-step teacher with a master’s degree earned $52,883, while a 13th-step teacher with the same degree earned $94,903.

A second-step teacher with a Sixth Year earned $56,999, while a 15th-step teacher with the same degree earned $108,546.

A second-step teacher with a Ph.D. earned $62,721, while a 15th-step teacher with the same degree earned $117,208.

Teachers are also able to earn higher salaries as they earn additional graduate credits or advanced degrees.

Secretaries, clerks, aides

According to the secretaries, clerks and aides contract, which expires June 30, 2017, these district employees are paid hourly wages for either 52-week or 183- to 185-day work years.

On July 1, 2016, the hourly rates of already-employed secretaries, clerks and aides were increased by 2.85% for the 2016-17 year, according to the contract.

The hourly wages for secretaries, clerks and aides in the district depend on the cluster their positions fall under:

Cluster A: Campus supervisors, general clerical aides, receptionists, and bus aides: $22.22 to $26.88.

Cluster B: Paraprofessionals, audiovisual assistants, library assistants, lab technicians, and Wilton High School copy center assistants: $22.53 to $27.36.

Cluster C: College and career center assistants and school, activities, guidance, athletics, special education, attendance and business office secretaries: $25.96 to $32.14.

Cluster D: Wilton High School audiovisual production technicians: $34.86.

Cluster E: Executive secretaries: $28.88 to $36.30

Cluster F: Bookkeepers and Wilton High School registrar: $30.01 to $38.57.

Cluster G: Administrative assistants: $39.36.

Custodians

The Wilton Custodians’ Union contract, which expires June 30, 2017, shows an hourly rate for custodians of $22.05 to $24.50, with a general wage increase of 2.25% during the 2016-17 year. The hourly rate for head custodian is $29.06 and the rate for maintenance staff is $30.15.

Employees who do not use sick, personal business, serious illness in the immediate family, and bereavement leave days during an entire school year receive a “perfect attendance” bonus of $500, and those who use fewer than three leave days receive a bonus of $250.

Click here to view the Wilton Public School District contracts.