Heart health forum

With cardiac disease the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is offering a free public forum on cardiac health on Wednesday, May 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Matters of the Heart will feature a panel of health care experts:

Dr. Brian D. Pollack, cardiologist with Cardiac Specialists PC in Danbury;

Gigi Weiss, physical therapist and RVNA director of rehabilitation therapy;

Meg Whitbeck, registered dietitian and nutrition educator.

Topics of conversation will include how lifestyle factors, including nutrition, play a key role in heart disease; how cardiac rehab’s expertise is part of a multi-disciplinary health care option; and what the newest heart disease advances in diagnosis, medications, and non-surgical treatments are today.

“No one is immune to heart disease, but it is largely preventable based on your habits, activity level and quality of your nutrition,” Pollack says. “It’s the overall pattern of your choices that count and will make the difference for long-term benefits to your heart and your health.”

This event will take place at RVNA’s Center for Exceptional Care, 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield. Sign up by calling 203-438-5555.