Warriors Words columnists wanted

With the end of the school year in sight, The Bulletin would like to line up its Warrior Words columnists for next year.

All Wilton High School incoming seniors are invited to apply. Please submit a sample column of about 400 words.

Selected columnists write 500 to 600 words every four to five weeks — depending on how many writers we have — on a subject of their choosing. The only requirement is the subject matter relate in some way to school or life in Wilton.

Please email entries to editor@wiltonbulletin.com to reach us by Friday, May 5. A decision will be made shortly thereafter.

All entries will be acknowledged. If an entrant does not hear from a Bulletin staffer, they should call 203-442-4104.