The Norwalk-Wilton AARP chapter will meet April 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Gallaher Mansion in Cranbury Park, 300 Grumman Avenue, Norwalk.

Guest speaker Michelle McGuire, a financial adviser with AXA, will help seniors with their financial questions.

The group will collect items for Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County which requests small shampoo and conditioner combos, body lotion, body wash, Aquaphor, unscented baby wipes or $5 or $10 CVS gift cards.