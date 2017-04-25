A Spring stroll through Wilton’s town gardens

It has been said the most delightful aspect of a garden is the anticipation it brings. While it may be too early in April to stroll through Wilton’s town gardens to get a good colorful view just yet, that is sure to change in just another month or two.

According to Suzanne Knutson, president of the Wilton Garden Club and the designer of seven of the town’s most prominent gardens, “Most of the gardens include a variety of drought-tolerant grasses for structure and drama. As the summer progresses, the grasses get bigger and better, as do the annuals and seeds that the garden club plants. As a result, the gardens really hit their peak bloom sometime in August. But they’re designed to look great in the months leading up to August, too.”

In addition to designing and installing the gardens, the garden club maintains these gardens as well, which is a labor of love for the club’s members. There are two major cleanups — first in the fall and again in the spring. The spring cleanup is followed by the planting of hundreds of annuals and seeds in all of the gardens by members just prior to the Memorial Day parade. In addition, the club hires a landscape crew to keep the gardens weed-free throughout the summer.

Of the seven gardens designed and maintained by the garden club, the most prominent are the Veterans Memorial Garden in the center of town, the 70-foot long Horseshoe Pond garden on River Road, the garden at the post office, and the newly installed garden at the entrance to Merwin Meadows. This past October, the garden club also renovated the garden on River Road directly across from the Stop & Shop plaza, and it also maintains the flowering urns on the steps of town hall.

According to Knutson, the Veterans Memorial Garden is perhaps the most gratifying.

“Memorial gardens are a really special place for quiet reflection,” she says. “The challenge in designing this garden was its location at a busy intersection in town. We tried to give it a sense of privacy and enclosure with a wide bed of low-growing junipers running outside the paved seating area to create a soothing wall of green. The junipers are just tall enough to create a sense of intimacy without obscuring the view of the granite pillars.

“We also included two colorful mixed borders on either side of the pillars filled with a mixture of shrubs, roses, perennials, ornamental grasses and annuals,” she adds. “I’m really pleased with how this garden has turned out. It’s a really special place.”

All of the Wilton Garden Club’s town beautification civic projects are made possible through the community’s support at its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale, held this year on Wilton’s Town Green on May 12 and 13. For more information, visit wiltongardenclub.org or Facebook.com/wiltongardenclub.