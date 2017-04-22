Patriot dinner recalls Colonial times

A dinner served in 1777 is the inspiration for Wilton Historical Society’s Patriot Dinner, planned for Saturday, April 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 to commemorate the British Raid on Danbury.

Led by Gen. William Tryon 240 years ago, on April 28, 1777, more than 1,000 British redcoats trekked from their Raid on Danbury to Ridgefield, where they won the Battle of Ridgefield. They then marched down Ridgefield Road through Wilton as they headed for their boats at Compo Beach in Westport. As they marched through, the soldiers stopped at many homes where they arrested citizens, stole cows, destroyed property, and drank rum.

At 433 Ridgefield Road, the home of Capt. Samuel Comstock, they entered the house, and must have been astonished to find the dining table laden with “tempting food and wine,” cleverly set out by Mercy Comstock, who had buried her silver and hidden herself on the hill behind her house. The gambit worked — the British devoured the tempting feast, and her home was neither looted nor destroyed.

The historical society’s dinner will feature Colonial-style food and drink at the society’s museum complex at 224 Danbury Road. Guests are encouraged to come “as a Patriot, a Redcoat, or as yourself” to enjoy dinner, Colonial music, and an account of Wilton’s part in the events told by historian Bob Russell after dinner.

Dinner is $50 for members, $75 for non-members. RSVP online at wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.