Wilton Bulletin

Katie Becker to wed Justin Bisceglie

By Wilton Bulletin on April 22, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Katie Becker and Justin Bisceglie

Katie Becker and Justin Bisceglie

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Becker of Wilton announce the engagement of their daughter, Katie, to Justin Bisceglie, son of Rose Bisceglie of Norwalk and Gerry Bisceglie of Weston.

The future bride graduated from Wilton High School in 2007. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fairfield University and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Bridgeport. She is a physician assistant at Norwalk Hospital.

The future groom graduated from Joel Barlow High School in 2005 and is a sergeant with Norwalk Police Department.

The couple is planning a May 2018 wedding.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Honor society inductees Next Post Boys lacrosse: Unbeaten Darien rolls past Warriors, 11-4
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress