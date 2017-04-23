Wilton Bulletin

Fairfield County Bank offers seminar

By Wilton Bulletin on April 23, 2017

Fairfield County Bank on April 25 will join with the Norwalk Senior Center to sponsor a First-Time Homebuyer Seminar. The event will be held at the senior center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the homebuying process starting with the beginning steps of application all the way through closing:

  • Sam LaRosa, senior loan officer at Fairfield County Bank, will give a presentation on the mortgage process.
  • Alba Castillo from the Housing Development Fund will discuss financing options.
  • Attorney John Bove of John J. Bove, LLC, will speak about the role of an attorney.
  • Susan and Steve Hanson, from William Raveis, will discuss the role of the Realtor.

The Norwalk Senior Center is at 11 Allen Road in Norwalk. To reserve a seat, call Val Angione at 203-854-7654.

Fairfield County Bank has a branch in Wilton.

