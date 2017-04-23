Fairfield County Bank offers seminar

Fairfield County Bank on April 25 will join with the Norwalk Senior Center to sponsor a First-Time Homebuyer Seminar. The event will be held at the senior center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the homebuying process starting with the beginning steps of application all the way through closing:

Sam LaRosa, senior loan officer at Fairfield County Bank, will give a presentation on the mortgage process.

Alba Castillo from the Housing Development Fund will discuss financing options.

Attorney John Bove of John J. Bove, LLC, will speak about the role of an attorney.

Susan and Steve Hanson, from William Raveis, will discuss the role of the Realtor.

The Norwalk Senior Center is at 11 Allen Road in Norwalk. To reserve a seat, call Val Angione at 203-854-7654.

Fairfield County Bank has a branch in Wilton.