Go Green Festival returns May 7

Wilton will celebrate green living for a seventh year during this year’s Wilton Go Green Festival from 11 to 4 on Sunday, May 7, in Wilton Center.

The festival will feature food and live music, face-painting, a silent auction, an interactive art activity, animals and exotic reptiles, and an exhibit on land, water, food, energy, and materials management.

“There are some exciting presentations at the opening ceremony from 11 to 11:30 that are just about confirmed,” Wilton Go Green Executive Director Daphne Dixon told The Bulletin on April 17.

In addition to showcasing 14 community-wide initiatives and providing information on how people can get involved with the Wilton Pollinator Pathway, the festival will feature a Wilton fire engine, Gustave Whitehead replica plane, and solar-powered merry-go-round.

There will also be a nature walk to Schenck’s Island from 11:30 to noon, a showcasing of electric cars during the Westport Electric Car Club’s fifth annual EV Rally from noon to 1, magic tricks with Cyril the Sorcerer from 12:30 to 1:30, and the annual dog parade from 1:45 to 2:30.

Sponsors of this year’s Wilton Go Green Festival include Ross Solar Group, Realty Seven, and Aquarion Water Company.

Information: wiltongogreen.org.