Wilton High School band donates 220 pairs of pants

The Wilton High School Recycling Club received a huge donation on March 6, when the school’s Warrior Marching Band donated 220 pairs of retired uniform pants.

“This is the biggest donation the Recycling Club has ever received,” said Recycling Club President Emily Zimmerman.

“We are really thankful that the Warrior Band would go to such lengths to help make the school green.”

For more than 20 years, the pants served as part of the high school’s marching band uniform. They, along with uniform jackets, were retired in 2015 after the school invested in new uniforms.

“Basically, we had all these marching band uniform pants in storage that were no longer being used,” said Wilton High School Band Director Nick Loafman. “We were really happy to find a way to recycle them.”



The band’s donation coincided with the arrival of two new recycling bins from Bay State Textiles, a Massachusetts-based recycling company that pays by the ton for donated textiles.

The white bins can be found at the entrance to the north parking lot near the Clune Center, and money raised by the Recycling Club from the textile donations will be used to support the high school’s organic garden and other green projects, including composting and planting of wildlife-friendly plants.

In addition to used clothes and shoes, other textiles like towels, curtains, sheets and stuffed animals are also welcomed donations.

Textiles that are wet, mildewed, or contaminated with hazardous waste are not accepted, and all donated items must be bagged before being dropped into the bins.

Click here for a complete list of acceptable donation items.