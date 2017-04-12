Obituary: Alexis Nicole Lambros, 39

Alexis Nicole Lambros, 39, formerly of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., Simsbury, Conn., Wilton, Conn., Brewster, Mass., and Chicago, Ill., passed away March 24, 2017, in Chicago after over a year of battling a severe bone infection sustained in an accident. The loving and beautiful daughter of George and Leslie Lambros, Alexis is survived by her parents, her sister Laryssa, brother Kramer, her grandmother Rosemary Lambros, many aunts and cousins and many, many friends.

Alexis was born in Ridgewood, N.J. She lived in West Simsbury, Conn., and moved to Wilton in the sixth grade, attending Our Lady of Fatima School. She graduated from the Stoneleigh Burnham School in Greenfield, Mass., in 1996. At Stoneleigh Burnham, Alexis’ talents in drama flourished. A talented singer and actress, she then continued at the University of Hartford Hartt School of Music, going on to act at Universal Studios Productions and smaller theater venues in Orlando, Fla. While in Florida, she worked as a bartender and restaurant manager. She moved to Chicago in 2006 and continued with her restaurant interests.

She had a quick mind and an entrepreneurial spirit. Her love of animals led her to start a successful business, Fur to Feathers while in Florida. Her bond with the animals was immediate and striking. They, the most discerning critics of human kindness, saw something in her that allowed them to be at immediate ease. Alexis began riding and training horses at an early age, first at Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, and continuing at Stoneleigh Burnham. She volunteered at a stable near her family home on Cape Cod during her summers there. As an adult, she adopted many homeless cats and dogs along the way.

Alexis spoke fluent French, and read voraciously throughout her entire life. Alexis had a rare light that drew people to her. She was artistic in many ways, composing poetry, she loved to draw and was always listening to music. She was quick to tell stories, making people laugh and feel welcomed. She was a lifetime friend to all she met, keeping in constant touch with all her friends and family.

For the past six years of her life, Alexis had a significant other, Barry Cohen. They lived in the lovely neighborhood of Irving Park in Chicago. They loved to play board games together and with friends. One of their favorite pastimes was to take their bikes on the train, get off at a random stop and search for a new restaurant to try. Like her Mom and grandmother Mi Mi, she loved to cook and entertain. She loved Barry’s family and they her, especially his two-year-old grandson, Marty. Barry tells how Alexis knew and talked to everyone in the neighborhood, always helping someone and greeting everyone with her smile and warmth. Barry shares with the family the sorrowful loss of his constant companion.

Alexis was only 39 but, during her short and varied life, she and her many talents brightened the lives of all the people around her. The poet Mary Oliver asks, “Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon? / Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” Those who survive Alexis and carry her generosity and vivacity forward, will flourish in their brief moment on this earth.

Alexis is missed by all of us. Please carry her with you in your hearts and her family in your prayers.

A memorial service will be held in Wilton at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Saturday, April 29, at 11 a.m. The family request that donations be made in Alexis’ name to the ASPCA.