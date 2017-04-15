All about canning at home

In its continuing series of events and programs on healthy living, Cannon Grange will present Pamela Lillis on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. Lillis, a Wilton resident and member of Cannon Grange, is a certified nutritional health coach, master preserver and cooking instructor.

Her free program is Yes You Can! and will feature the ins and outs of small batch canning, including a demonstration from start to finish of making a fruit compote. Attendees will be able to take some of the product home that evening.

Lillis has conducted master cooking and preserving classes for many years, and will share her expertise in food safety and the general procedures of small batch canning. Cannon Grange Hall is at 25 Cannon Road, with parking on site or across the road at the railroad station.

Cannon Grange also hosts tai chi classes on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Participants may drop-in to attend either session; the cost is $5 per session. Classes will continue through July and then resume in September. The instructor is Bil Mikulewicz, a certified instructor.

Information:203-762-1900, or Cannon.Grange@yahoo.com.