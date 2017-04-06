Wilton Bulletin

Car stuck on tracks, train stopped

By Wilton Bulletin on April 6, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

A car is stuck on the Danbury Branch line train tracks, just north of Cannondale. — Tony Spinelli photo

UPDATE: — Train service was back to schedule or near to schedule at 2:15 p.m., according to a Tweet from Metro North Railroad.

12:40 p.m. — Train service on the Danbury line was temporarily shut down late this morning, April 6, as police worked to clear a damaged vehicle from railroad tracks near Mather Street, just north of Cannondale. 

The car got stuck on the tracks at about 10:40 a.m. because of damage from a one-car accident, said Lt. Robert Kluk, spokesman for the police department. There were no injuries, according to a press release from Wilton police.

 

