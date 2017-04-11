Wilton Bulletin

Letter: High-density development a disaster in the making

By C. Texas East and Dorothy East on April 11, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 3 Comments

To the Editors:

We cannot believe that Wilton’s Planning and Zoning commissioners allowed developers to insert an exception allowing a high-density housing project to be built at 183 Ridgefield Road.

Without a public notice, nor any impact studies on the environment, road use, town services and property values for homeowners along this state-designated scenic road, this is a disaster in the making.

If this amendment is allowed to stand and move forward, I suggest we need an investigation into who will ultimately benefit and how, because it will not be the current residents of the North Wilton area.

We stand with the people under the banner of Preserve Wilton and we will not be silenced. I suggest a big turnout at the Planning and Zoning meeting on Monday, May 8, at 7:15 p.m., will assure our voices are heard.

C. Texas East and Dorothy East
481 Ridgefield Road, April 4

Tags: ,

Previous Post Aquarion offers free fishing permits Next Post Branch line commuters air gripes and suggestions
About author
Wilton Bulletin

C. Texas East and Dorothy East


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Thomas Paine Today

    But first, on Sat. May 6th go vote No Too High on both budgets and no on any spending referendums. Out of control town management.

  • Karen R. Silverberg

    This development on 183 is just the opening salvo for development all along Ridgefield Rd. The Age Restricted Overlay District (AROD) now allows high density housing from the Rt 7/33 intersection all the way up to the Ridgefield border on any lot greater than 3 acres. Developers can and will start buying and combining lots that front Ridgefield Rd and stretch them deep into North Wilton to the east and west along this north/south road. The 183 Ridgefield Rd site plan, for 35 units of houses/duplexes on 10 acres, was conceived in a milieu of fear at its best and graft at its worst, and then the AROD was born. Investigate for yourselves who the parents of this plan were/are and how this was accomplished. We need to amend the AROD and rethink what we want to develop and where. There are so many smarter ways to address our housing issues than this and they will require more thought and patience and community support. Yes, it will be challenging and take time but I think we can do better than just plopping a AROD on one of the states most beautiful and historic roads.

  • Thomas Paine Today

    Age 55+ people leave CT because of state income taxes, high property taxes, high inheritance taxes, and because their young adult working children can’t afford to live in the area either; hence there’s no reason to remain in Wilton. BUT no, Wilton’s usual flawed logic is to build places to accommodate fake demographics, ones that aren’t coming nor staying!

    Don’t think flawed logic is new. Wilton overbuilt an elementary school when fewer and fewer students are, and will be, attending.

    From cradle to grave: No Common Sense in Wilton whatsoever.

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress