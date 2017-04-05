Wilton Bulletin

Letter: Innovative teaching has been going on for years

By Wilton Bulletin on April 5, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 3 Comments

To the Editors:

Shame on you, Bruce Likly, Board of Education chairman, for suggesting in your March 30 Notes from the Board Table that thanks to the “new” instructional coaching model, current Wilton students no longer “spend most of their time sitting in neat rows and listening to a series of 45-minute lectures,” or for suggesting that teachers can now “place less emphasis on lectures and memorization of content and more emphasis on ‘strategy-based’ learning methods.”

Where have you been for the last 25 years? In the early 90s, new Wilton teachers were engaged in cooperative learning workshops, studying Johnson & Johnson techniques for small group approaches in the classroom, such as think-pair-share, jigsaw, fishbowl, etc. We were sent to workshops to practice strategies for text-based group discussions with Junior Great Books. At Middlebrook, teams were engaged in interdisciplinary projects in seventh and eighth grades. Perhaps you are confusing Wilton classrooms with your own secondary or college classrooms.

In 1988, when I was hired to teach theater, public speaking, and English, students in Wilton High School classrooms were already collaborating and problem-solving, actively engaged in small groups, able “to master key concepts” and be “passionate about their learning.”

In 1998, when I began my 14-year tenure at Middlebrook, the 8 Red Team was still including interdisciplinary team projects which engaged all the students on the team in hands-on participatory learning: Trunk Project (Colonial America), COMPAC (Industrial Revolution), Independent Fairfield (Constitution). In my RWW classroom, students acted out Tom Robinson’s trial in To Kill a Mockingbird, created Acting Companies for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and participated in Literary Circles for April Morning to analyze characters and theme. Seventh graders presented their research on Biomes of the World; sixth graders invited the public to their Egyptian museum, King Tut’s Tomb. All the teams were engaged in these ongoing small group endeavors. We also took tests and quizzes and wrote essays — eventually on a computer — and had fun learning!

Your justification for the current coaching model seems redundant. What new techniques can enhance what teachers are already using in their instruction? How can current teachers inform your planning? Please do not assume that Wilton has been in the Dark Ages until now. Please do your homework and visit classrooms before publishing outmoded assumptions about our current teaching staffs and their methods.

Susan Graybill

Wilton resident and former Wilton teacher

Wilton, April 5

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Sign workshop for children Next Post CT is 2017’s state with the 6th highest tax burden
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • FOX IN THE HENHOUSE

    Amen! Bless you for speaking the truth! Sadly many of the amazing projects and programs you speak of have been removed or are being removed from the previously dynamic classrooms of Wilton Public Schools. Money is being funneled to many outside consultants some of whom are promising what has already been in Wilton for many, many years. Wilton teachers have and are NOT being included in this unnecessary school rehaul, which was planned 3 years ago! Teachers are being pushed out and to the back of the classroom and instructed not to teach. Students are suffering and parents and teachers are being silenced. One thing makes for a truly dynamic classroom and that is LOVE. I have seen first hand what loving, passionate teachers in Wilton make happen and it is magical, bringing the most out of each precious student by truly seeing who that unique, emerging person is and creating community in the classroom, where children genuinely care about each and every one of their classmates. Does that happen in every class? No. Could it? Yes! Find those educators in Wilton who are doing this and collaborate with them! Protect the jewel of Wilton! Protect the students! Support the great teachers and the great teaching that use to happen. Please keep teachers as the person in personalized learning. Technology to support our teachers not replace them. No device touches a child’s life like a teacher does.

    • Kevin Hickey

      and 95% of all students make the Honor Roll. Why have an Honor Roll in the first place? So that the students who excel over the other students are rewarded–Not in Wilton. We have been here 24 years and this is the worst it has ever been in the school system. Time to not renew Dr. Smith’s contract and a major overhaul.

  • Thomas Paine Today

    I’ve only known you by sight, Mrs. Graybill, but today I know your intellect, heart, and educational investment in Wilton. Your leadership marches where others’ voices and votes must follow until the teacher-initiated innovations that brought us the excellence of the past..is reconstituted.

    BOE members Likly, Schwemm, and the Smith twins are installing sub-par, nationally sensationalized edu-tricks that are choking Wilton students and teachers alike.

    No longer! Giving this BOE the same amount of budget money (i.e. a -0- increase) from which they wreaked havoc over the current and prior years would be disastrous.

    “If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.”* Let’s do this today. Mrs. Graybill has and so can other teachers and parents.

    *Thomas Paine, The American Crisis, No. 1, December 19, 1776

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress