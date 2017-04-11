Letter: Disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission

To the Editors:

There are cogent reasons to oppose the inclusion of Ridgefield Road in the Age-Restricted Zoning Overlay Amendment. Unfortunately, these must now all be made after-the-fact.

It is disappointing that our Planning & Zoning Commission, faced with a decision which the members knew would affect so many residents, did so little to inform them. The legal notices and agendas published last fall may (or may not) have met the bare minimum required by law. They plainly did not meet the reasonable expectations of the citizens of Wilton. I hope that the members of the commission and its professional staff will be mindful, going forward, that we deserve better.

Howard Naylor

Wilton, April 4