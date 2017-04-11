Wilton Bulletin

Letter: Disappointed in Planning and Zoning Commission

By Howard Naylor on April 11, 2017 in Lead News, Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editors:

There are cogent reasons to oppose the inclusion of Ridgefield Road in the Age-Restricted Zoning Overlay Amendment. Unfortunately, these must now all be made after-the-fact.

It is disappointing that our Planning & Zoning Commission, faced with a decision which the members knew would affect so many residents, did so little to inform them. The legal notices and agendas published last fall may (or may not) have met the bare minimum required by law. They plainly did not meet the reasonable expectations of the citizens of Wilton. I hope that the members of the commission and its professional staff will be mindful, going forward, that we deserve better.

Howard Naylor
Wilton, April 4

Howard Naylor


  • Thomas Paine Today

    When town leaders want your vote they go door to door. When they vote about your properties they fall silent, filing minimal notices – sometimes. Is it time Wilton hires a professional, paid Town Manager and makes all Selectmen unpaid. Perhaps that Common Sense would bring Common Courtesy.

