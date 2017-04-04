Wilton ranked Connecticut’s 8th best school district

The Wilton Public School District has been ranked the eighth best district in the state of Connecticut by Niche.com.

Niche analyzed key statistics and “millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education” to determine its 2017 Best School Districts in Connecticut ranking. Ranking factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and public school district ratings.

Westport was ranked the No. 1 school district, followed by New Canaan, Greenwich, Weston, Glastonbury, Darien and Simsbury.

Wilton’s school district has an overall A+ Niche grade, which includes A+ grades for academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college readiness, and health and safety; and a C for diversity.

In terms of academics, Niche found that the Wilton Public School District has a 73% reading proficiency rate, 57% math proficiency rate, and 97% average graduation rate.

Niche also determined that the average SAT score in the district is 1260, and the average ACT score is 30.

The district has a 13-to-one student-to-teacher ratio, according to Niche, and the average teacher salary is $83,851.

Niche’s diversity grade is “based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture and diversity from students and parents,” according to the site.

Of the roughly 4,245 students in the district, according to Niche, 1.5% are on free or reduced lunch.

Click here to see Niche’s list of the Best School Districts in Connecticut.