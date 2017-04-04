Wilton Bulletin

Wilton ranked Connecticut’s 8th best school district

By Wilton Bulletin on April 4, 2017 in Schools · 3 Comments

The Wilton Public School District has been ranked the eighth best district in the state of Connecticut by Niche.com.

Niche analyzed key statistics and “millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education” to determine its 2017 Best School Districts in Connecticut ranking. Ranking factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and public school district ratings.

Westport was ranked the No. 1 school district, followed by New Canaan, Greenwich, Weston, Glastonbury, Darien and Simsbury.

Wilton’s school district has an overall A+ Niche grade, which includes A+ grades for academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college readiness, and health and safety; and a C for diversity.

In terms of academics, Niche found that the Wilton Public School District has a 73% reading proficiency rate, 57% math proficiency rate, and 97% average graduation rate.

Niche also determined that the average SAT score in the district is 1260, and the average ACT score is 30.

The district has a 13-to-one student-to-teacher ratio, according to Niche, and the average teacher salary is $83,851.

Niche’s diversity grade is “based on racial and economic diversity and survey responses on school culture and diversity from students and parents,” according to the site.

Of the roughly 4,245 students in the district, according to Niche, 1.5% are on free or reduced lunch.

Click here to see Niche’s list of the Best School Districts in Connecticut.

 

 

  • FOX IN THE HENHOUSE

    13 to 1 student teacher ratio! Not true! Class sizes are growing and growing! 23 or more to 1 and growing fast. The great Wilton teachers are no longer allowed to teach. Students have to teach themselves! It’s the new Wilton way! Test scores are down.

  • Thomas Paine Today

    Great facts, Fox! Parents out there, while it sounds counter intuitive, the only way now to hire more teachers and let them teach is to CUT this administrations budget. You must vote to prune this BOE budget so they cut out the dead branches that are keeping sunlight from the blossoms – your children. They won’t cut teachers, trust me; there are dozens of sideline personnel and programs that will be cut plus another $2 mil in savings sitting idle.

    Common Sense says ‘Vote No – Too High’ on May 2nd. Send this school budget back to the drawing board to be reduced so teachers can work in a predictably solvent system.

  • Kevin Hickey

    The only way we are going to send a strong message is to vote no…they have a Financial Officer who has used the term Voodoo Economics to solve problems. We are in dire straits and can turn things around.

