Wilton has a new police chief in former Capt. John Lynch, who was sworn in at a ceremony Monday, April 3, in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room. He took the oath from Town Clerk Lori Kaback.

The police department will hold another ceremony on Wednesday, April 5, at 9 a.m., also in the Brubeck Room, to mark two more promotions.

Lt. Rob Cipolla will become a captain.

Sgt. Gregg Phillipson will become a lieutenant.

All are invited and there will be light refreshments following the ceremony.