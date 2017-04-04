4,014 students enrolled in Wilton schools last month

As of March 1, there were 4,014 students — not including out-of-district and preschoolers — in Wilton’s public schools.

According to the school district’s March enrollment report, Wilton’s four public schools had the following number of students at the start of last month:

Miller-Driscoll: 234 kindergarteners, 257 first graders, 293 second graders.

Cider Mill: 254 third graders, 310 fourth graders, 328 fifth graders.

Middlebrook: 344 sixth graders, 313 seventh graders, 358 eighth graders.

Wilton High School: 334 freshman, 323 sophomores, 329 juniors, 337 seniors.

Not only does the 4,014 net enrollment count reflect eight fewer students than the October 2015 enrollment projection forecasted, but it also shows a loss of 86 students since March 2016.

Special education

Of the 4,014 students, 551 were enrolled in special education and 231 were served under Section 504 — a civil rights statute in the Rehabilitation Act that requires “the needs of students with disabilities to be met as adequately as the needs of the non-disabled are met,” according to greatschools.org.

According the March enrollment report, the district had the following number of special education students as of the first of each of the following months:

October: 526.

November: 534.

December: 534.

January: 534.

February: 545.

March: 551.

The report also shows that the following number of students with Section 504 plans were:

October: 150.

November: 156.

December: 158.

January: 158.

February: 226.

March: 231.

Out-of-district

This school year, the school district reports that the following number of students were outplaced to private schools as of the first of each of the following months:

October: 29.

November: 29.

December: 28.

January: 28.

February: 29.

March: 27.

The report also notes that the following number of outplaced students were hospitalized:

October: 4.

November: 1.

December: 0.

January: 1.

February: 0.

March: 2.

The March enrollment report did not provide out-of-district or special education enrollment data for the month of September.