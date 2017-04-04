Wilton Bulletin

4,014 students enrolled in Wilton schools last month

By Kendra Baker on April 4, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 3 Comments

As of March 1, there were 4,014 students — not including out-of-district and preschoolers — in Wilton’s public schools.

According to the school district’s March enrollment report, Wilton’s four public schools had the following number of students at the start of last month:

  • Miller-Driscoll: 234 kindergarteners, 257 first graders, 293 second graders.
  • Cider Mill: 254 third graders, 310 fourth graders, 328 fifth graders.
  • Middlebrook: 344 sixth graders, 313 seventh graders, 358 eighth graders.
  • Wilton High School: 334 freshman, 323 sophomores, 329 juniors, 337 seniors.

Not only does the 4,014 net enrollment count reflect eight fewer students than the October 2015 enrollment projection forecasted, but it also shows a loss of 86 students since March 2016.

Special education

Of the 4,014 students, 551 were enrolled in special education and 231 were served under Section 504 — a civil rights statute in the Rehabilitation Act that requires “the needs of students with disabilities to be met as adequately as the needs of the non-disabled are met,” according to greatschools.org.

According the March enrollment report, the district had the following number of special education students as of the first of each of the following months:

  • October: 526.
  • November: 534.
  • December: 534.
  • January: 534.
  • February: 545.
  • March: 551.

The report also shows that the following number of students with Section 504 plans were:

  • October: 150.
  • November: 156.
  • December: 158.
  • January: 158.
  • February: 226.
  • March: 231.

Out-of-district

This school year, the school district reports that the following number of students were outplaced to private schools as of the first of each of the following months:

  • October: 29.
  • November: 29.
  • December: 28.
  • January: 28.
  • February: 29.
  • March: 27.

The report also notes that the following number of outplaced students were hospitalized:

  • October: 4.
  • November: 1.
  • December: 0.
  • January: 1.
  • February: 0.
  • March: 2.

The March enrollment report did not provide out-of-district or special education enrollment data for the month of September.

  • FOX IN THE HENHOUSE

    People are moving or putting their children in private school. Wake up Wilton! The jewel of the town is rapidly declining! Why should taxpayers pay for students to teach themselves? And yes that is what is happening. Teachers want to teach. Students want to be taught. Tutors are making a fortune. Exit plans are being made.

  • Christi Yanity

    Thank God for Ms. Fox, Mr. Hickey and others bringing forward truths! Acts 18:9-10 in Christ’s words are covering you now, “Do not be afraid; keep on speaking, do not be silent. For I am with you, and no one is going to attack and harm you, because I have many people in this city.” Why act now? Because you hold the truth, which will prevail.

    Teacher, parents, and responsible taxpayers, do step forth with your testimonies now, don’t wait until the public meeting. For your children and others’ children this disruptive board and teaching model that gets between teachers and their earnest students needs to be stopped. It appears the only listening the board of ed and administration will act on requires a voting down of their budget on May 2nd.

  • Thomas Paine Today

    Lesson here is how school administration told taxpayers voting on LAST year’s budget increase that they expected 98 more students than actual. NOW they “painfully” offer up a 0% increase and thumb nose at BOF decrease? 0% is a self serving, disingenuous PR stunt because population is declining alongside tax and state funding.

    May 2nd vote now must be to VOTE NO – TOO HIGH simply to return to a lower budget for these 98 missing kids from last year and what surely will be another fewer 60-80 kids in 2017-18. The only thing painful is the recurring sound of misrepresentations.

    “…net enrollment count reflect eight fewer students than the October 2015 enrollment projection forecasted, but it also shows a loss of 86 students since March 2016.”

