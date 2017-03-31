Saturday’s girls tennis, girls lacrosse games postponed

The weather continues to play havoc with the high school spring sports season, as the season openers for the Wilton High girls lacrosse and girls tennis teams have been postponed due to the rain.



The girls lacrosse team had been scheduled to play at Glastonbury on Saturday morning, while the girls tennis team had been slated to play at Weston.

The Wilton High baseball team’s season opener on Saturday against Hartford Magnet, at Trinity College in Hartford, is still on at 2.

The boys lacrosse team’s scrimmage at home against Weston at 8 a.m. is still on for Saturday.