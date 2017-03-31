Wilton Bulletin

Saturday’s girls tennis, girls lacrosse games postponed

By Wilton Bulletin on March 31, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The weather continues to play havoc with the high school spring sports season, as the season openers for the Wilton High girls lacrosse and girls tennis teams have been postponed due to the rain.

The girls lacrosse team had been scheduled to play at Glastonbury on Saturday morning, while the girls tennis team had been slated to play at Weston.

The Wilton High baseball team’s season opener on Saturday against Hartford Magnet, at Trinity College in Hartford, is still on at 2.

The boys lacrosse team’s scrimmage at home against Weston at 8 a.m. is still on for Saturday.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Aquarion Water Company offers free fishing permits Next Post Police officers to be promoted at ceremony
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress