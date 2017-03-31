Wilton Bulletin

Wilton recreation basketball crowns league champs

By Wilton Bulletin on March 31, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Four teams were recently crowned champs in the Wilton Warrior Rec Basketball program in the boys and girls fifth/sixth grade and seventh/eighth grade divisions. The finals were held the weekend of March 18-19.

5th/6th grade girls

The Pink Flaming Unicorns won the championship in the fifth/sixth grade girls division. The team feeatured, from the left, front row: Sadie Klyver, Caitlin Ongley, Amelia Tomas and Katie Brandt; and back row: coach Maggie Smith, Brooke Aleksiejczyk, Melissa Ongley, Sarah Romeo, Alexa Steckel, Caitlin Gilchrist, Natasha Dinshaw and coach Nina Mellin.

5th/6th grade boys

The Yellow team, coached by George Yerrall, won the championship in the fifth/sixth grade boys division. The team included Luke Yerrall, Jonathan Yerrall, Charlie Guglielmo, Colin Randol, Cole Stevenson, Jekabs Silins, George Schwartz, Andrew Kress, Dylan McMenamey and Jacques Lucas.

7th/8th grade girls

The Pink Team, coached by Elizabeth Healy, took the championship in the seventh/eighth grade girls division. Team members included Ashley Carbonier, Ruth Briglin, Dakota Kelly, Rachel Slater, Avery Wadehera, Lauren Travers, Michelle Prano, Molly DeLuca and Cricket Safko.

7th/8th grade boys

The Red Team, coached by Bennett Watson, won the championship in the seventh/eighth grade boys division. The team featured Andrew Rubsam, Davis Wallon, Cole Ianuzzi, Dante Batista, Anthony Passaniti, Christian Marroquin, Ahrav Soi, Ryan Keenan, Max Greenburg and Michael Soojian.

