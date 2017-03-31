Wilton Bulletin

Real Estate Sales: March 24-30, 2017

By Wilton Bulletin on March 31, 2017 in Business, Lead News, Wilton Real Estate · 0 Comments

real estate

29 Orem’s Lane

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 24  through March 30, 2017.

44 Breeds Hill Place: lot 7, Joan F. Gilmore Trust and John J. Gilmore Trust, to Jason Katz and Sunil Katz, $889,500.

129 Old Highway: lot 2, Geraldine A. Hauck estate, to Leszek Tomacki, $400,000.

29 Orem’s Lane: Kevin M. Murphy and Janet G. Murphy, to Karen Afentoulides and Nicholas Afentoulides, $570,000.

144 Cheesespring Road: lot 2, Charles M. Clemmons, to Mimoza Smakaj, $600,000.

