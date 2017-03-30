Mill rate set to 27.768504

During its March 30 mill rate meeting, the Board of Finance settled on a 27.768504 mill rate for fiscal year 2018 (FY18), representing an approximate 1.58% increase over the current 27.3371 rate.

There was a 1.89% mill rate increase last year, and a 1.196% increase before that.

The mill rate is the property tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value, or 70% of market value. If a home is assessed at $700,000, the property taxes would be 700 multiplied by 27.768504 for a total of $19,437.95, compared to $19,135.97 for the current fiscal year.

The finance board appropriated $80.5 million for the Board of Education’s operating budget and $1.17 million for the Board of Selectmen’s capital budget.

During its first mill rate meeting on March 29, the finance board cut $25,000 from the Trackside Teen Center line item in the selectmen’s operating budget. This brought the selectmen’s operating budget down to $32,034,470, which the finance board appropriated on March 30.

In addition to levying a tax of 27.768504 mills on the net taxable grand list for Oct. 1, 2016, the finance board also voted to:

Set the estimated tax rate of collections due on the Oct. 1, 2016 net taxable grand list of $4,313,626,900 at 99.4%.

Set estimated 2018 revenues, excluding current property taxes, at $4,745,854.

Appropriate $11,767,516 for debt service.

Approve the debt service level at $11,767,516.

Appropriate $1,255,490 to the charter authority, including $313,873 under the jurisdiction of the Board of Selectmen and $941,617 under the jurisdiction of the Board of Finance.

Set the June 30, 2018 estimated general fund balance at $12,680,452, which is 10% of the FY18 total operating funds required.

Set the June 30, 2017 estimated general fund balance at $16,795,603, leaving $4,115,151 to be used to finance the FY18 budget.

Provide $1.1 million in tax relief for elderly and disabled residents and $20,750 in tax relief for the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Georgetown Fire District at $20,750.

At this year’s Annual Town Meeting, the Board of Finance will recommend a general fund total operating budget of $126,804,522.

The school budget reflects a 0% increase from the current budget, and the selectmen’s budget reflects a 3% increase from the current budget.

The town budget and capital projects will go to voters at the Annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at the Clune Center. The adjourned vote will take place Saturday, May 6, from 9 to 6, at the Clune Center, 395 Danbury Road.