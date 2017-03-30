Electricity being tested at damaged restaurants

Electrical workers on March 30 were reconnecting power to two restaurants on Route 7 that were damaged and shut down last weekend after a car plowed into them.

It was not known if full connective service could immediately be restored to the restaurants — Reiki Sushi & Asian Bistro — and Naked Greens, the town’s building inspector said.

A chef for Naked Greens in Norwalk said the owner was unavailable for comment, but said it is possible they could reopen next Tuesday. That did not seem likely because by 4 p.m. March 30, no representatives of the two restaurants had contacted the building department to arrange for the inspections that must be made before they can reopen.

The health department must also approve the restaurants for reopening.

Rick Tomasetti, owner of the building, said it may be later next week before the restaurants reopen because power must be fully functional and the interiors must be cleaned before inspections are made.

The damage occurred Saturday, March 25, when a 20-year-old man from Orange, Conn., lost control of his car at 2:30 a.m. and struck the building at 239 Danbury Road.

According to police, he was driving north on Danbury Road when he lost control. His 2016 Infiniti Q50 crossed the center double yellow line into the southbound lanes, eventually striking the building. He was taken to Norwalk Hospital for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed but the accident is under investigation.