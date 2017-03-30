Obituary: Francis F. Rosenbaum Jr., 90

Francis F. Rosenbaum Jr. of New York City and Wilton, Conn., consultant, a member of the New York Stock Exchange and long active in philanthropic affairs, died March 29, 2017, at the age of 90.

Known generally as “Pete,” Mr. Rosenbaum served as President of the Baron de Hirsch Fund of the Buttonwood Foundation and as Treasurer and Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Jewish Guild for the Blind. He also served on various committees at the Jewish Home for the elderly in Fairfield, Conn., and was active in the Princeton Club of New York, serving on the Board of Governors and the Finance and House Committees.

He was born Nov. 26, 1926, in New York, the son of Francis F. and Ethel G. Rosenbaum. He was a graduate of the Taft School and Princeton University, Class of 1948, where he was a coxswain of the Varsity Crew, as was his father, his oldest son and his eldest granddaughter. An honors graduate of Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, he served on the Executive Committee of the Class of 1948 for many years and as a trustee of Princeton University’s Rowing Association.

In World War II he served as a Lt.JG in the Naval Reserve.

Surviving are his wife Joyce K. Rosenbaum, two sons Michael F. (Elika) of Ross, Calif., and Steven K. (Kathy) of Wilton, three granddaughters, Erin, Sarah and Kira, and two grandsons, David and Daniel.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Taft School or to the Francis Fels Rosenbaum ’20 Scholarship Fund at Princeton University or to the Princeton University Rowing Association or to the Hurlbutt Street School House (hurlbuttstreetschoolhouse.org) in Wilton, Conn.

A funeral will take place Monday, April 3, at 1 p.m., at Frank E. Campbell “The Funeral Chapel,” 1076 Madison Ave. at 81st Street.