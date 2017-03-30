Obituary: Richard A. Bauerfeld, 90

Richard Alfred Bauerfeld, 90, most recently of Meadow Ridge in Redding, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2017, surrounded by family and caring members of the staff at Meadow Ridge. Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lee (Sperry) Bauerfeld of Meadow Ridge, his son Rick Bauerfeld and wife Susan of Wilton, his three grandsons, Eric, Jonathan and Gregory Bauerfeld, and his daughter Bonnie Hataley and husband Kerry of Odessa, Fla. He was predeceased by his sister, Madelyn, and his brother, John.

Dick was a lifelong resident of Connecticut, born and raised in Stamford (where he graduated from St. Basil’s Prep), then resident in Cheshire, Redding, Branford for 46 years, and finally Redding again. He was an Eagle Scout, served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and graduated from UConn in 1950. He worked for 30-plus years at the Southern New England Telephone Company, retiring as Division Operations Manager of Eastern and Central Connecticut.

Dick’s devotion to his wife was unmatched and his love of travel well-known, but his passion was civic service, especially in relation to environmental matters. Among his many involvements were: member of the Redding Conservation Commission, Branford Solid Waste Commission, Connecticut Agriculture Station Associates, the Committee to Return the Nautilus Submarine to Groton, and Board member of the New London Savings Bank; he was Founder and Chairman of the Branford Inland Wetlands Commission, Chairman of the Branford Supply Ponds Commission, Vice President of the Board of the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association, Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony, President of the Eastern Connecticut Development Council, and National Vice President, representing New England, of the Telephone Pioneers of America (a telephone company service organization). He was co-founder of the Men’s Evening Committee of the Branford Garden Club and co-recipient (with Lee) of the 1995 Bronze Medal from the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut. At Meadow Ridge Dick was elected to the Residents Grounds Committee and the Residents Building Committee, where he served as Chairman.

Calling hours will be held at Meadow Ridge on Sunday, April 9, from 1:30 to 3, with a short remembrance held at 2. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association, ctwoodlands.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Bouton Funeral Home in Georgetown, Conn., boutonfuneralhome.com, 203-544-8461, and Meadow Ridge, meadowridge.com, 203-544-1000.