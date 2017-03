CultureTea in Wilton Center will present a free talk by nutritionist Dr. Loren Hager on Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. She will discuss how improving one’s diet can improve sleeping patterns and general health.

It’s on to laughs on Friday, April 7, when CultureTea hosts the comedy group Fairfield of Dreams. A $15 ticket includes a buffet and the show. The buffet starts at 6:30, the show at 7.

For reservations for either program, call 203563-0594 or email contact@culturetearoom.com.