Embracing a plant-based diet

By Wilton Bulletin on March 31, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) will offer a nutrition program on Thursday, April 6, 11:30-1, entitled Road Map to a Plant-Based Diet at RVNA Center for Exceptional Care, 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield.

According to the nursing association, following a balanced plant-based diet ensures a host of health benefits by preventing and even reversing some major diseases. Meg Whitbeck, RVNA registered dietitian and nutrition educator, and Cathy Katin-Grazzini, plant-based chef and owner of Cathy’s Kitchen Prescription, will present an informative plant-based presentation, cooking demonstration and tasting in the RVNA teaching kitchen.

The fee is $23. Attendees should RSVP to 203-4385555.

