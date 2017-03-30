Two youth hockey players from Wilton are headed to next week’s USA Hockey National Championships.

Shane McCaghey and Tyler Everitt are members of the RAHA Bantam A team, which went 5-0 to win the Connecticut Tier II state championship on March 5.

The team, which skates out of Wilton’s home ice, the Winter Garden Arena, will compete for the national championship April 6-10 at the training facility of the Florida Panthers in Coral Springs, Fla.

The Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association team defeated Wonderland, 3-1, in the Connecticut Tier II state championship game. The Lions won all five of their tournament games, outscoring the opposition by a combined 22-4.

Ridgefield opened the tournament with a 4-2 win over East Haven and then shut out both Hamden, 7-0, and New Canaan, 6-0. The Lions beat Yale, 2-1, in the semifinals before topping Wonderland in the title game.

The team went 22-4-1 during the regular season and won its division at the International Silver Stick New England regionals in Bridgeport. The Lions also placed second at the CanAm Tournament in Lake Placid, N.Y.

McCaghey, an eighth grader at Middlebrook School, has played in the RAHA program for six years, while Everitt, a ninth grader at Wilton High School, has been skating with RAHA for three years since moving to Wilton from Canada.

The team includes players from a cross-section of towns in Fairfield County. Other members of the team include Michael Thompson, CJ Stafford, Kevin McNicholas, Catie Boudiette, Matthew Ambrosio, Toby Berner, Jack Caiola, Samantha DeLeo, Giancarlo Faraci, Drew Greeley, Taylor MacDonald, Ryan McGuire, Patrick Rigby, William Stewart, Brody Trew, Bryce Wallace, and Kees van Wees.