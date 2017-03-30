Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Remembrance Quilt, Saturday, April 1, 10-1, Mountainside, 372 Danbury Road. Community members are invited to make a 12-inch quilt square in memory of a loved one who succumbed to a substance abuse disorder or opioid addiction. Free, registration required: Email Thea Diserio Ross at thea.ross@mountainside.com or call 203-665-1148.

April Fools’ Day Workshop, Saturday, April 1, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 will learn the origins of playing pranks on April 1, including the famous Swiss spaghetti harvest of 1957. Inspired by that hoax, the project of the day is growing spaghetti in a jar. Kids will help make their snack, mud pie. Members: $10, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, April 2, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Matthew Warshauer presents 9/11 and America’s World View. Reception follows talk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Chief Swearing-in, Monday, April 3, 4:30, Wilton Library. Capt. John Lynch will be sworn in as Wilton’s chief of police. The community is invited.

A Taste of Wilton, Monday, April 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m., WEPCO, 36-48 New Canaan Road. Annual celebration of local food and drink. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Purchase at Wilton Chamber of Commerce office, Fairfield County Bank, Village Market, or wiltonchamber.com.

Interfaith Clergy Panel Discussion, Monday, April 3, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Last of a three-part series on our role in the community from faith to citizenship. This session: What does it mean to be a community? Free, donations welcome. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Create Beautiful Eggs, Tuesday, April 4, 11-1, Wilton Library. Dye with silk ties, use oil-based sharpies, cricut vinyl images, or create marbling effects with shaving cream and food dye. For 18 and up with library card; $5 materials fee payable on arrival. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, April 4, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, Tuesday, April 4, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Jane hamilton discusses her latest novel, a coming-of-age story called The Excellent Lombards. Q&A will follow. Free; books available for signing and purchase. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mind Your Manners, Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Wilton Library. Dr. Fred Mayo, retired NYU professor of hospitality and tourism management and former dean of The Culinary Institute of America, will discuss his recent book, Modern America Manners. Dessert reception. Books available for purchase. Admission: $20. Sponsored by PEO Sisterhood. Register in advance by mailing your $20 check payable to “P.E.O. Chapter W” to Del Overby, 105 Pine Ridge Road, Wilton, CT 06897, or call Joan Pendergast at 203-561-8889.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, April 6, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Final session of the four-part series. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, April 7, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Works by members of the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) will be on display. Reception free and open to the public.

Trade Signs and Dummy Boards Workshop for Kids, Saturday, April 8, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. For children 6 to 12 years old. Snack is sugar and spice muffins. Members: $10, maximum $25/family; non-members: $15, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, April 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The offbeat documentary Very Semi-Serious: A Partially Thorough Portrait of New Yorker Cartoonists will be shown. Suggested donation is $5. Q&A follows film. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast, Sunday, April 9, 10-12:30, Gilbert & Bennett Cultural Center, 49 New Street. Admission: $15/adults, $5/children 7 to 12, children 6 and under are admitted free. All proceeds from this event go to charity.

Candlelight Concert, Sunday, April 9, 4-5:30, Wilton Congregational Church. Members of Yale’s music faculty, students, and alumni present harmoniemusik, a program of wind music by Beethoven. Ticket information: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Vernal Pool Walk, Saturday, April 15, 10-noon, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Hear a short intro on amphibians and how to spot them, and then go for a guided walk and search for eggs and tadpoles. Learn why vernal pools are important and how they can be conserved. Tall, waterproof boots are suggested. All ages. Register: http://bit.ly/2nsk9mg.

College Frenzy, Tuesday, April 18, 12:30-2:30, Wilton Library. How to Manage Yourself and Your Family Through the Process with parent coach and psychologist Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D. and college consultant Victoria Hirsch. For parents of eighth to 12th graders. Registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Pollinator Pathway, Tuesday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Panel discussion on pollinators and what homeowners can do to conserve their habitat. Learn how Wilton is creating a pollinator pathway through town. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Friends of Woodcock, Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m., Woodcock Nature Center, Deer Run Road. Learn about the new Friends of Woodcock program that offers an array of volunteer activities. This meeting will focus on the Wreath Festival, 5K run, and Under the Harvest Moon gala. Drinks and light hors d’oeuvres provided. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.