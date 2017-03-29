Lembo added to DTC breakfast guest list

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo will attend the DTC Spring Breakfast on Saturday, April 1, from 9 to 11, at Trackside Teen Center on Station Road.

At the meeting, the Democratic Town Committee will bestow its highest 2017 awards on two of Wilton’s most longstanding — and outstanding — contributors. Virginia Benin will receive the DTC Lifetime Achievement Award and Richard Creeth will be recognized as Democrat of the Year.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Jocelyn M. Boryczka, Fairfield University associate professor of politics and co-editor of New Political Science: A Journal of Politics and Culture. She will speak on “Sex, Lies and Wiretaps: The Politics of Fake News.”

There may be other special guests.

Tickets are available at wiltondems.org. Prices: $35 adults ($40 at the door); $5 for children 6-18; free for children 5 and under.