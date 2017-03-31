In and out

Monday night’s Board of Selectmen meeting must have been the shortest on record. It lasted all of four minutes. Granted, it followed two public hearings that took up about two hours total.

The agenda was short. After approving a tax refund to the Second Taxing District of Norwalk, First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice noted the second agenda item was withdrawn. The resignation of John Clasby from the Economic Development Commission was announced. That position will be left open while the commission undergoes some reorganization.

The only other business was an announcement by Selectman Lori Bufano that the EDC would discuss sign regulations with the business community on Thursday.

With no public comment, Vanderslice asked for a motion to adjourn.