Pancakes with the Easter Bunny

The Silvermine Community Association will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 1, from 8 to 11, at Silvermine Elementary School, 157 Perry Avenue, in Norwalk. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children for all-you-can eat pancakes with Sugarbush Farm syrup, sausage, juice, pastry, coffee, and tea.

This scholarship fund-raiser is open to all association members and non-members. In addition to pancakes, there are raffles, face painting, crafts, and other activities. There will also be also a drawing for the grand prize in the membership raffle — up to 150 gallons of home heating oil courtesy of Steve’s Fuel and Reliable Heat & Oil. The Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance.

The Silvermine Community Association has been awarding scholarships to community residents from the three towns Silvermine is comprised of — New Canaan, Norwalk, and Wilton — for more than 56 years. More than 300 high school seniors have been helped on their way to higher education through this neighborhood program. In past years, the individual scholarship awards have ranged from $250 to $3,000. Each year, based on the number of applicants and their qualifications, the number of scholarship recipients varies. Last year, five scholarships were awarded.

The scholarship program relies entirely on the support of the Silvermine neighborhood for its funding. To apply for a scholarship or for more information, visit silverminenews.com.