Kids and April Fools’ Day

By Wilton Bulletin on March 30, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Pranks are part of April Fools’ Day. Children will learn about the day’s history on April 1, at Wilton Historical Society.

April Fools’ Day, that day of pranks and hoaxes, has a long but murky history. Museum educator Lola Chen will uncover some of the mystery in an April Fools’ Day workshop for children on the very day itself, April 1, from 11 to 12:30, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

She will lead the fun with stories of hoaxes and pranks, and will likely tell the kids about the famous Swiss spaghetti harvest of 1957. Inspired by that famous hoax, the project of the day is growing spaghetti in a jar. Kids will help make their snack, mud pie.

The program is suggested for ages 6 to 12. Members: $10, maximum $25 per family; non-members $15, maximum $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

