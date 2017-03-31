Modern manners

Wilton Bulletin

Charismatic speaker Dr. Fred Mayo, author of Modern American Manners, will discuss how manners have evolved in our fast-paced, technology-driven world during a talk Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at Wilton Library. He will also provide friendly, updated advice on proper behavior at dinner parties, cocktail parties, restaurants, and business events. There will be a light dessert reception. Tickets are $20 and a limited number will be available at the door. His talk is sponsored by the PEO Sisterhood. — Michael Gold photo

