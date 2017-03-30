Wilton Singers tickets on sale

Tickets for A Little Night Music, presented by The Wilton Singers, go on sale Saturday, April 1, at wiltonsingers.org.

A Little Night Music is a cabaret event featuring choral performances from Broadway, Motown, rock and pop. The program is inspired by “the night and all of its melodies, mysteries and moods,” according to a press release.

The show will take place at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road. Performances begin at 8 p.m., on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, with doors opening at 7 for a BYO picnic dinner. Tickets are $30 per person.

Proceeds support scholarships to dedicated and deserving students who participate in the Wilton High School choral music program.

The Wilton Singers also invite the community to join them after rehearsal on Tuesday, April 4, at 9:15 p.m., at Marly’s Bar & Bistro at 101 Old Ridgefield Road. Marly’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to the Singers. Those attending may get a preview of the show.