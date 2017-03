Although she didn’t win at state finals, junior Haley McHugh, left — pictured with Susan Soson, retired English teacher who initiated the poetry recitation competition at Wilton High School — was crowned the winner of Wilton High School’s Poetry Out Loud competition on Feb. 3, and went on to represent her school at Connecticut’s state finals round of the poetry recitation competition in Manchester on March 4. To learn more about Poetry Out Loud, visit poetryoutloud.org.