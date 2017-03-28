Vitiello joins Hoffman Landscapes’ sales team

Hoffman Landscapes, Inc., the award-winning landscape firm on Danbury Road, announced Marco Vitiello has joined the company’s landscape sales team. In his new position, he will work with the firm’s property maintenance division.

Hoffman provides customized property care under its Total Approach program which can include a variety of services such as mowing, perennial gardening, irrigation system maintenance, organic lawn care and deer and tick control. Vitiello will help customers assess their property maintenance needs and provide cost-efficient solutions.

Vitiello has nearly 20 years’ experience in the Fairfield County landscaping industry and has an extensive knowledge of turf and plants, including integrated pest management (IPM) and sustainability.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University and also holds certifications including Licensed Supervisor in Ornamental & Turf, Certified Accredited Nursery Professional as well as being Landscape Industry Certified. Additionally, he is a member of the Northeast Organic Farming Association and holds certification in OSHA Compliance & Workplace Safety.