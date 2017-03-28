Wilton Bulletin

Radiology center opens

By Wilton Bulletin on March 28, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

Advanced Radiology Consultants has announced the opening of its new imaging center at 30 Danbury Road in Wilton.

The Wilton office, the company’s eighth, joins its network of imaging centers in Stamford, Fairfield, Trumbull, Shelton, Stratford, and Orange.

Among the services it will offer is a state-of-the-art, open high field MRI, the second installed unit of its type in the country. It is capable of producing high-quality images and features noiseless scanning. The capability of this leading edge technology expands the range of exams that can be performed, including enhanced imaging of patients with orthopedic implants and joint replacements.
For information visit adrad.com.

