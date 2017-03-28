Weight loss at the YMCA

Spring into Shape for Summer will be the topic of discussion on Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m., in the Activity Center at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road in Wilton.

The free program is part of the Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) Health Seminar presented by the Riverbrook Regional YMCA and WCHN Healthy Living Partnership.

Featured speaker Barbara Schmidt, registered dietitian and nutritionist from WCHN, will discuss healthy eating and lifestyle changes to support weight loss goals and health and well-being. In addition, she will explore how to avoid common “diet traps.” She will also provide information about the Transformations weight loss program she teaches at Norwalk Hospital.

Register: 1-866-NHB-WELL.