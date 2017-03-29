Letter: Our appreciation to all

To the Editors:

On behalf of the Wilton Arts Council and the Focus ’17 Organizing Committee, thank you for your coverage of the Focus ’17 reception and awards presentation at Wilton Library on Friday, March 10.

Focus ’17, on view March 4-30, marks the 19th year of our “Focus” series of annual photo exhibitions shown at the library. These roughly month-long exhibitions are open to the public, attract professional and amateur photographers of all ages from Wilton and the region, and accept entries in three divisions: Adult, High-School, and Youth (age 5 years to 8th grade).

We’d like to thank all who made Focus ’17 possible:

A big thank-you to our generous Reception Sponsors who provided excellent food, refreshments and tableware for the reception: Bridgewater Chocolates; Portofino Restaurant and Bar; Stop & Shop Wilton; and the Village Market.

Thank you to our esteemed Exhibit Sponsors: Alice Snyder Real Estate; Beardsley Traveling Art Framer; Milford Photo; Photographic Solutions LLC; and Rockwell Art and Framing — all highly regarded local businesses to whom the Focus series is perennially grateful for their generosity.

Thanks to this year’s judges who gave of their time and formidable expertise in the blind judging of each photo based on qualities including artistic merit, technical quality, originality, and level of photographic challenge: Daryl Hawk, Dave Pressler, and Lisa Schneider.

Thank you to the fine musicians who provided the reception’s musical entertainment: David Arrazinni, Dennis Hyde and Martha Lind.

Many, many thanks to the hard-working volunteers of the Focus ’17 organizing committee who made it all happen once again: Connor Golden, Wayne M. Gura, Arlene Hazlewood, Dennis Hyde, Paige Lyons, Margi Montanaro, Zita Mercurio, Barbara Sage, Cristina Sarno, Jean Schlesinger, Paul Wear, and Sandra Wear, as well as Patricia Benham and Paul Berger.

Our deep appreciation to Wilton Library, our town’s cherished resource, which each year provides the great venue into which the public can freely enter and view the exhibition.

And, most importantly, thanks to the photographers of all ages who entered this exhibition to honor the mix of craft, care, talent and serendipity that goes into the making of that unique blend of art and utility known as a photograph.

Focus ’17 is on view through the end of the month, but it is not too soon to look forward to next year’s Focus ’18 — 2018 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Focus series and we trust it will be another great show. We invite everyone to participate. You do not need to be a Wilton resident — you are welcome to join in as a committee volunteer, a participating photographer, an audience member strolling through the library on your visits there — or all of the above! If you like, send your email address to focus-wac@wiltonarts.org and we’ll keep you posted.

Anne Djupedal Gura and Beth Schneider

Co-Chairs

Focus ’17 Organizing Committee

Wilton, March 21