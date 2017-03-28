Action agency serves Wilton

Wilton now has another resource to help those who are struggling.

The Community Action Agency of Western Connecticut, Inc. (CAAWC), has been designated the Community Action Agency (CAP) for three new communities: Wilton, Weston and New Canaan.

The agency is a private, nonprofit corporation providing supportive services and financial assistance to more than 15,000 low-income families and individuals residing in 25 towns in western Connecticut. It has been serving western Connecticut for over 51 years.

Its mission is to provide social services and programs to low-income individuals and families in western Connecticut to help them stabilize and improve their lives. The programs delivered include energy assistance, affordable childcare in a NAEYC accredited center, case management services, employment services and job skills training, food pantry, diaper program, housing counseling and assistance, ESL classes, and tax assistance (VITA).

“We have served these communities on an interim basis for several years and are proud to be designated to be the official CAP for these communities,” said Michelle H. James, Executive Director.

For more information, call Sonya D. Van Norden at 203-602-8833.