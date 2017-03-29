Letter: Democrats invite community to breakfast

Wilton Bulletin

To the Editors:

All are invited to the Wilton Democratic Town Committee Spring Breakfast, Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m., at Trackside. You don’t have to be a Democrat to attend. We will be presenting Richard Creeth with the Democrat of the Year Award and Gini Benin with the Lifetime Achievement Award.  

Both our award winners have made significant contributions to Wilton, please consider joining us to honor them. Our keynote speaker will be Professor Jocelyn Boryczka of Fairfield University, who will speak on Sex, Lies and Wiretaps: The Politics of Fake News.  

Tickets are available online at Wiltondems.org.  

Deborah McFadden
Chair, Wilton DTC
Wilton, March 20

