All-FCIAC honors for Wilton winter athletes

A total of 31 Wilton High athletes received all-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the winter sports season.

All-FCIAC recognition went to the following:

Wrestling

First team: Zach Zeyher; honorable mention: Travis Longo, Nick Rende, Griffin Morris;

Girls hockey

Second team: Caitlyn Hocker, Meghan Lane; honorable mention: Izzy Thelen, Molly Thomas, Anna Bean, Shannon McEveney, Lily Blackwell, Izzy Najah;

Boys basketball

First team: Matt Kronenberg; All-Divisional team: Drew Connolly; All-Defensive team: Jack Wood;

Boys hockey

Division III team: Alex Biegen, Alex Sywak;

Girls basketball

Second team: Claire Gulbin;

Gymnastics

First team: Meredith Nash (vault), Nicki Babkowski (floor); second team: Meredith Nash (floor), Nicki Babkowski (vault), Kayla Heber (vault), Nicole Beecher (vault), Taylor White (vault), Brooke Taffler (vault), Meg McNamara (floor), Kate Ginsburg (floor), Alyssa Jarrett (bars) and Alex Uriarte (beam);

Boys swimming

First team: Will Suchy (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Jack Lewis (50 freestyle);

Indoor track

Morgan McCormick.