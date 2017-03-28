All-FCIAC honors for Wilton winter athletes

A total of 31 Wilton High athletes received all-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the winter sports season.
All-FCIAC recognition went to the following:
Wrestling
First team: Zach Zeyher; honorable mention: Travis Longo, Nick Rende, Griffin Morris;
Girls hockey
Second team: Caitlyn Hocker, Meghan Lane; honorable mention: Izzy Thelen, Molly Thomas, Anna Bean, Shannon McEveney, Lily Blackwell, Izzy Najah;
Boys basketball
First team: Matt Kronenberg; All-Divisional team: Drew Connolly; All-Defensive team: Jack Wood;
Boys hockey
Division III team: Alex Biegen, Alex Sywak;
Girls basketball
Second team: Claire Gulbin;
Gymnastics
First team: Meredith Nash (vault), Nicki Babkowski (floor); second team: Meredith Nash (floor), Nicki Babkowski (vault), Kayla Heber (vault), Nicole Beecher (vault), Taylor White (vault), Brooke Taffler (vault), Meg McNamara (floor), Kate Ginsburg (floor), Alyssa Jarrett (bars) and Alex Uriarte (beam);
Boys swimming
First team: Will Suchy (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Jack Lewis (50 freestyle);
Indoor track
Morgan McCormick.