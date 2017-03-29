Letter: Thanks to our loyal fans

To the Editors:

On behalf of the WHS boys basketball team, we wanted to express our sincere thanks to the Tribe and our Wilton community for all your support this season, especially at the FCIAC tournament.

The Tribe is the best student fan base in the FCIAC. In fact, this loyal support prompted the venue change for the championship game and there still were not enough seats! It was awesome playing before a full capacity crowd wearing Wilton blue and many more live streaming the game. The Tribe’s presence and cheers energized us to battle for every offensive possession and defensive stop. No matter the score or our injuries, you never stopped believing in us.

We have an amazing Tribe, but we also have an amazing town. It was exciting seeing the stands crammed with our families, friends and neighbors. Seeing the young Wilton Hoops players reminded us of our paths to our varsity experience. We hope that they will follow in our footsteps and continue to strengthen our program.

We are proud to be the first Wilton boys team to compete in the FCIAC championship game. The future is bright for Wilton basketball. Under the leadership of Coach Geriak, Coach Tegano and Coach Oliver, an FCIAC banner will be raised in the fieldhouse, sooner rather than later.

Heart Over Hype is our season’s motto. Thank you, everyone, for giving us your heartfelt encouragement and support. You helped make this season special for us and we will cherish our team and these shared memories forever. We are honored to represent Wilton High School and the town of Wilton.

Jack Williams, Drew Connolly, Matt Kronenberg, Jack Wood, Sean Breslin, Jackson Cote, and Joe Pozzi

WHS Varsity Basketball Seniors

Wilton, March 21