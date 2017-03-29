Young pianist performs in big city

Ian Chow, a 10-year-old Wilton pianist, has been very actively performing in New York City the last few weeks. On Feb. 26 he played in the Gifted Young People’s Concert at the Greenwich House Music School, in an awards concert on March 5 at the Tenri Cultural Center, and in the Mid-Season Musicales sponsored by the Associated Music Teachers League of New York on March 12 at Christ and St. Stephen’s Church, all in Manhattan. Ian studies with Edith Sullivan of Danbury and attends the Pierrepont School in Westport.